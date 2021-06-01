Illinois House passes $42.2 billion budget
Updated 6/1/2021 1:59 AM
SPRINGFIELD -- State lawmakers early Tuesday inched closer to implementing a spending plan for the next fiscal year, with the Illinois House approving a state budget proposal and sending it to the state Senate.
Legislators in the House didn't take up the proposed budget, and its accompanying capital plan, until shortly after 11:30 p.m. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said the bill had a total revenue estimate of $42.3 billion and set overall spending for the next fiscal year at $42.2 billion.
The House OK'd the budget proposal 72-to-44, sending it to the Senate, along with a a budget implementation bill, which it passed 73-to-44.
