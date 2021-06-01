Illinois House passes $42.2 billion budget

Illinois House Majority Leader Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, places his vote on the budget implementation plan as it passes around midnight on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

The paperwork that makes up the budget arrives at 11:33 p.m. on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives on the last day of session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

SPRINGFIELD -- State lawmakers early Tuesday inched closer to implementing a spending plan for the next fiscal year, with the Illinois House approving a state budget proposal and sending it to the state Senate.

Legislators in the House didn't take up the proposed budget, and its accompanying capital plan, until shortly after 11:30 p.m. House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, said the bill had a total revenue estimate of $42.3 billion and set overall spending for the next fiscal year at $42.2 billion.

The House OK'd the budget proposal 72-to-44, sending it to the Senate, along with a a budget implementation bill, which it passed 73-to-44.

