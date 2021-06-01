Des Plaines library to launch summer reading challenge

The Des Plaines Public Library's summer reading challenge for kids will kick off Saturday.

Visit the second floor of the library, 1501 Ellinwood St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get an activity card. Or, download one at dppl.org and print it out yourself to participate.

Work toward completing tasks to win a prize. The activity is open to kids who are in the eighth grade or younger.