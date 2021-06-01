Des Plaines library to launch summer reading challenge
Updated 6/1/2021 1:45 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library's summer reading challenge for kids will kick off Saturday.
Visit the second floor of the library, 1501 Ellinwood St., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get an activity card. Or, download one at dppl.org and print it out yourself to participate.
Work toward completing tasks to win a prize. The activity is open to kids who are in the eighth grade or younger.
