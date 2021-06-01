COVID-19 update: 401 new cases, 8 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 401 Tuesday, reflecting lows not seen since early in the pandemic, with eight more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

So far, about 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 17,077 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 45,545.

Typically, COVID-19 statistics lag after a long weekend because of reporting delays.

The federal government has delivered 13,695,055 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,308,983 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,269,435 people -- nearly 41.7% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,031 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 1.6%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,382,587 and 22,835 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 24,273 virus tests in the last 24 hours.