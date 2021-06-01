Chicago teen identified as one of two killed I-90 crash involving deer

A 15-year-old Chicago boy has been identified as one of two people killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash blamed in part on a deer that wandered onto Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates.

Carlos Fajardo, of the 2200 block of North Laramie Avenue, was pronounced dead at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, after the early morning crash in the interstate's westbound lanes near Sutton Road.

A 51-year-old woman also pronounced dead after the crash has yet to be identified, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, a 2006 Pontiac traveling westbound in the left center lane struck a deer and began to slow down, Illinois State Police said. A Chevrolet Blazer changing lanes onto the right shoulder hit the rear end of the Pontiac, authorities said.

The drivers of both vehicles -- a 40-year-old woman from Chicago driving the Pontiac and a 32-year-old man from Georgia driving the Blazer -- were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Fajardo and the 51-year-old woman who died were passengers in the Pontiac, state police said.