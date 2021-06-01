Chicago boy identified as one of two killed in Memorial Day crash on I-90

A 15-year-old Chicago boy has been identified as one of two people who killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates.

The 51-year-old woman who also died has yet to be identified, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the dead boy as Carlos Fajardo of Chicago.

Preliminary police investigation found that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday a Pontiac traveling westbound in the left center lane struck a deer and began to slow down. A Chevrolet Blazer changing lanes onto the right shoulder hit the rear end of the Pontiac, authorities said.

The drivers of both vehicles -- a 40-year-old woman from Chicago driving the Pontiac and a 32-year-old man from Georgia driving the Blazer -- were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Both passengers of the Pontiac were transported to a hospital and later died from their injuries, state police said.

At 2 a.m. all westbound lanes of I-90 and ramps from Route 59 to the interstate were closed. By 6 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

No charges have been filed.