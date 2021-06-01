Batavia-area man accused of backing over sister-in-law

A Batavia-area man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he backed over his sister-in-law with a vehicle, injuring the woman severely.

Shane Schrauth, 41, of the 2S300 block of Meadow Drive in Batavia Township, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, one felony count of unlawful restraint, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Schrauth told authorities that he accidentally struck his sister-in-law around 7 p.m. Sunday while she was standing in the driveway of his home, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Schrauth and a woman, who authorities say is his wife, were arguing about whether she was too intoxicated to drive, and Schrauth took the car keys. His wife then called her son from a previous relationship and asked him to pick her up. Schrauth continued to prevent the wife from leaving, and the son poured a beer over Schrauth's head, according to the news release.

Schrauth entered the son's vehicle, which had keys in its ignition. He put the vehicle in reverse and drove about 10 to 20 feet on the driveway before hitting his sister-in-law, authorities said. Both axles of the vehicle went over her.

The 47-year-old woman is being treated at Loyola University Medical Center for "significant" injuries.

The news release said Schrauth is "adamant" it was unintentional. Schrauth, who is free on bond, is due back in court Friday.