2 shot in parking lot of Woodman's in North Aurora

Police are questioning three individuals about a North Aurora shooting that injured two people in a grocery store parking lot.

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot at Woodman's Food Market on the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard. One man was in critical condition and the other was in fair condition, according to the North Aurora Police Department.

Police are no longer searching the area but are still investigating. The shooting appeared to be a targeted incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.