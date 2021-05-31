Suburban legislators' ethics bill passes Illinois House, exempts Chicago

Suburban Senators Ann Gillespie of Arlington Heights and John Curran of Downers Grove unveiled bipartisan ethics legislation Monday, calling it a "first step" toward stopping corruption in the Illinois General Assembly.

The legislation, SB 539, passed the Illinois House 113-5 late Monday and aims to make lobbying in Illinois more transparent. It drew criticism earlier in the day for exempting the city of Chicago from the rules and for its six-month revolving-door provision on legislators becoming lobbyists.

The legislation's revolving-door policy says no lawmaker may engage in lobbying within six months of leaving office or the length of a General Assembly. When negotiations between the two parties began on this bill last week, Republicans worried leaving in the "end of a General Assembly" clause would allow for a legislator to begin lobbying just days after session ends if he or she did not plan to return as a legislator.

Curran, a Republican, originally asked Democrats to make the provision a "hard" one-year ban on lobbying, Democrats, however, pushed back and kept the provision at six months with the end-of-session clause.

When asked why the legislation did not just adopt the one-year stance Republicans proposed, Gillespie, a Democrat, said, "Because there are a number of people involved that will be voting on this bill and so this is the agreement that we reached."

On Monday, Curran appeared alongside Gillespie in a joint news conference.

"Corruption is not a victimless crime," he said. "It hurts our state's ... operation by eroding the public trust in their elected officials who are supposed to be protecting them."

Democrats and Republicans also ultimately conceded to officials from Chicago who did not want the provisions in the legislation to apply to them. Gillespie and Curran's legislation states it applies to every municipality and unit of local government "other than a municipality with a population over 500,000."

"The city of Chicago ethics people believe their legislation is stronger than what we're proposing," Gillespie said. "I think we could argue that, but that was their belief and that's where we ended in negotiations."

She added, "I think you'd be hard pressed to find a law that somebody doesn't find a way to work around, but this is a good, solid step."

The legislation does give extended powers to the legislative Inspector General to open investigations into legislators without first needing permission from the Legislative Ethics Commission, which is composed of acting legislators. The legislation does not, however, allow the Inspector General to issue subpoenas, something Republicans had sought in negotiations.

Gillespie admitted Monday that the bill also does not include everything she wanted, and suggested this may not be the last ethics bill to come out of the General Assembly.

"This doesn't stop corruption overnight. This is a first step and it's a solid step," Gillespie said.