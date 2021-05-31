 

Prospect Heights Park District pool reopens June 5

 
Submitted by Prospect Heights Park District
Updated 5/31/2021 1:26 PM

The Prospect Heights Park District's swimming pool at 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, is set to open Saturday, June 5 with restrictions.

Pool reservations are required and available for one hour and 45 minute sessions and can be booked online or by calling the Gary Morava Recreation Center at (847) 394-2848. Walk-ins will not be accepted due to COVID 19 restrictions.

 

Reservation times become available the Thursday before the following week. Pay online or when you arrive.

The cost is $5 per person per session and no season passes are available this year.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in the pool area per session. Those who have never registered for a park district program need to create a household account to make reservations.

The Prospect Heights Park District pool did not open in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Visit phparks.org or call (847) 394-2848.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 