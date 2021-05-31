Prospect Heights Park District pool reopens June 5

The Prospect Heights Park District's swimming pool at 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, is set to open Saturday, June 5 with restrictions.

Pool reservations are required and available for one hour and 45 minute sessions and can be booked online or by calling the Gary Morava Recreation Center at (847) 394-2848. Walk-ins will not be accepted due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Reservation times become available the Thursday before the following week. Pay online or when you arrive.

The cost is $5 per person per session and no season passes are available this year.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in the pool area per session. Those who have never registered for a park district program need to create a household account to make reservations.

The Prospect Heights Park District pool did not open in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Visit phparks.org or call (847) 394-2848.