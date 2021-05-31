No one hurt in Hainesville townhouse fire

No one was hurt in a fire that tore through a townhouse building late Sunday night in Hainesville.

The blaze was reported about 11 p.m. in a six-unit building on the 0-100 block of West Big Horn Drive. Arriving crews found flames in the garage and on the exterior of one unit and on the roof and exterior of an adjacent unit.

Crews from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and other departments extinguished the fire, which was contained to the two units. The four others were damaged by smoke and water.

The blaze was reported under control about 12:45 a.m.

Crews from the Antioch, Countryside, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Gurnee, Lake Villa, Lake Zurich, and McHenry fire departments and the Grayslake/Hainesville Police Department assisted on the scene.

The fire is under investigation.