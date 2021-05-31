New executive director chosen to lead Naperville's KidsMatter

A local leader in education advancement and nonprofit work has been tapped as the new executive director for KidsMatter, a Naperville organization that works to help kids build developmental assets, positive values and healthy relationships.

Nina Menis is succeeding Kamala Martinez, who recently announced her resignation to serve as the next president and CEO of United Way of Will County, according to a news release. The transition takes effect June 8.

With more than 30 years of experience in public and private educational institutions, association management and local nonprofits, Menis most recently directed the annual giving program at College of DuPage, officials said.

"With her advanced leadership and community relations skills, we look forward to our future as she empowers kids and families in our community," KidsMatter board President Laura Bokar said.