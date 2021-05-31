COVID-19 update: 521 new cases and 33 more deaths

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois is continuing to decline, data released Monday shows.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 521 new confirmed and probable cases Monday, down from 602 the day before. Although there have been some increases, the number of new cases generally has decreased through May.

Thirty-three additional people have died from the disease, the agency reported: 27 people in Cook County; 3 people in DuPage County; 2 people in Lake County; and 1 person in Kane County.

Illinois has had more than 1.3 million cases of the disease, including 22,827 fatal cases, the agency reported.

As of Sunday night, 1,093 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients were in intensive care units and 167 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests for the past week is 1.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 24-30, 2021 is 2.0%.

Nearly 11.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night, including more than 22,000 doses on Sunday. The seven-day rolling average for daily vaccinations is 50,162 doses.