2 killed in I-90 crash near Hoffman Estates

Two people were killed and two others injured early Monday when a car struck a deer on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near Hoffman Estates and then was struck by an SUV, authorities said.

A 51-year-old Chicago woman and a 15-year-old Chicago girl, both occupants of the car that struck the deer, were killed, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Their names weren't immediately released.

The driver of that car and the driver of the second auto survived but were injured, police said.

The accident occurred about 1:45 a.m. on I-90 east of Sutton Road. A white 2006 Pontiac was headed west when it struck a deer and slowed down, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a black 1992 Chevrolet Blazer, tried to slow down to avoid hitting the Pontiac but was unsuccessful and struck the rear driver's side of the auto, police said.

The passengers in the Pontiac were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 40-year-old Chicago woman was taken to St. Alexius with serious injuries.

The driver of the Blazer, a 32-year-old Georgia man, was taken to Sherman Hospital with serious injuries. All westbound lanes on the tollway and the ramps from Sutton Road onto the tollway were closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.