Trespassing complaint leads to SWAT team response in Glen Ellyn

Glen Ellyn police arrested a suspect in a trespassing case after a SWAT team response Sunday morning that closed a village street for hours.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Glenwood Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of two people trespassing in a residence whose owners were not home.

They arrived to find a person inside, prompting the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation (M.E.R.I.T.) SWAT team to be called in to assist. However, shortly before the team arrived, the individual stepped out of the home and was taken into custody, police said. Officers then cleared the house and found no other suspects.

An investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.