Naperville man killed in wrong-way crash on Chicago expressway

A 53-year-old Naperville man was killed Saturday in a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, state police said Sunday.

A second person was killed and another injured in the three-vehicle crash, which occurred about 10:54 a.m. Saturday in the expressway's southbound local lanes near 63rd Street, authorities said.

According to state police, the Naperville man -- whose identity has not been disclosed -- was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a semitrailer truck driven by a 44-year-old Highland, Indiana man.

The Equinox then struck a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by a 66-year-old Chicago man, state police said.

The Naperville man and the Sentra's passenger, identified as Teresa Sandoval, 66, of Chicago, where taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. The Sentra's driver was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to state police.

All southbound local lanes on Interstate 94, including the ramp from 47th Street and the ramp from 55th Street, were shut down for about eight hours while police investigated the crash.