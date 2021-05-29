Police investigating stabbing in Arlington Heights

Scott C. Morgan/smorgan@dailyherald.comA stabbing ocurred early Saturday on Falcon Drive east of Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Falcon Drive east of Goebbert Road, a police sergeant said.

Paramedics took two people from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, an Arlington Heights fire department official said.

Detectives are busy investigating the stabbing and no other details were immediately available, the sergeant said.