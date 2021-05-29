Almost half of Illinois adults fully vaccinated according to federal data

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 802 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 37 additional deaths. The dead included 14 people in Cook County, three in DuPage County and one in Will County.

In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An additional 54,773 vaccine doses were reported administered Friday, in line with the seven-day rolling average of 55,252 doses.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 22-28 is 1.8%, down from 1.9% the previous day.

As of Friday night, 1,164 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 313 patients were in the ICU and 164 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. All those numbers were down slightly from the day before.