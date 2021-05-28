 

'Thank you for your service': Volunteers honor veterans at West Dundee cemetery

  • Eric Reiss, 7, of Sycamore puts a flag down Friday at one of the approximately 1,450 veteran graves at River Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in West Dundee. The cemetery will host a Memorial Day observance Monday.

  • Volunteers put flags alongside the graves of the roughly 1,450 veterans buried in the River Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in West Dundee Friday. The cemetery will host a Memorial Day observance Monday.

  • Dennis Colborn of Elgin and his wife, Marge, have been volunteering for 10 years to put flags on the graves of veterans at the River Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in West Dundee.

Updated 5/28/2021 4:53 PM

Row by row, they combed the grave markers, seeking out names of military veterans.

"Thank you for your service," Dale Bramer would say every time they found one, then poke a hole in the ground. Friend of 65-plus years Dennis Colborn would fill that hole with an American flag. Marker by marker, row by row they searched for names that matched the list Colborn's wife Marge carried.

 

The trio have been volunteering together for 10 years, honoring veterans before Memorial Day at River Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in West Dundee.

They started when the Colborn's brother-in-law, an Army veteran, was buried there.

"We decided what better thing to do than to honor all the fallen heroes," Marge Colborn said. Her father, a World War II veteran, also is buried at the cemetery. "And we had so much fun the first year, we just kept coming back."

About 1,450 veterans are buried at the cemetery, manager Alison Wisette said. They've put flags on the graves and held a Memorial Day observance every year since the cemetery opened 60 years ago. Four groups of volunteers braved the cold, damp weather Friday morning.

Monday's Memorial Day ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.

