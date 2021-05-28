Lake Zurich High School luminary walk to help families in need

Cindy Malin, left, Lynn Dunn-Matheson, Ann Marie McConnell, Kimberly Ketcham, Sheri Buergey and Barb Lane organized a group to make this school year more special for Lake Zurich High School seniors. Courtesy of Ann Marie McConnell

These three luminaries are examples of the 175 that will line the track at the Lake Zurich High School football stadium Tuesday night. Courtesy of Ann Marie McConnell

To raise money for those in the community most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and support area businesses that helped make a challenging school year special for Lake Zurich High School seniors, a special luminary walk will be held at the school Tuesday night.

Organizers said everyone in the school district community is invited to walk the illuminated path around the track of the Lake Zurich High football stadium and look ahead to a brighter time of hope and promise.

Ann Marie McConnell said organizers have already received donations to fund about 175 luminaries, paper bags illuminated by electric candlelight and weighed down with sand. Each luminary can have a dedication printed on it and at the end of the night those who donated have the option to take it home with them. The walk will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

"It's really endearing to see the messages from people purchasing luminaries," McConnell said.

Luminaries may be purchased until Monday night on the District 95 Educational Foundation website, district95foundation.org.

The money raised will be used to buy gift cards at Lake Zurich area businesses. The gift cards will then be turned over to the school district to distribute to families in need as a result of the pandemic.

The businesses where the gift cards will be purchased all participated in what organizers called "21 Tuesdays." Beginning in November and continuing for each remaining Tuesday before graduation, 21 different businesses held special giveaways, discounts or other services for Lake Zurich High seniors.

The effort was spearheaded by McConnell and five other parents of seniors.

"We didn't know if they would be in school at all at that point and we didn't know if they would really be able to experience their senior year," McConnell said. "We wanted them to feel special."

The group, the Senior Parent Advisory Team, worked closely with school officials throughout. The other members of the parent advisory team are Cindy Malin, Lynn Dunn-Matheson, Kimberly Ketcham, Sheri Buergey and Barb Lane.

"I can't say enough good things about the high school staff," McConnell said. "They had a lot on their plate."

Those attending the luminary walk must wear masks and practice social distancing. If the event is rained out Tuesday, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday.