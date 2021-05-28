Illinois averaging fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily

Illinois is now averaging fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to figures released today by state health officials.

The state is now averaging 972 new cases a day over the past week, the Illinois Department of Public Health data shows.

Illinois hasn't seen the daily average number of new cases under 1,000 since July 13, 2020.

But back then the state was averaging less than 33,000 tests a day and the seven-day case positivity rate was over 3%.

Currently, the state is averaging more than 52,000 tests a day and the case positivity rate is less than 1.9%.

The rate is derived from the number of new cases diagnosed from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for daily anomalies in the reporting of those figures. The rate is used by health officials to determine the level of infection within a certain population.

IDPH officials also announced 62,274 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents and workers over the past 24 hours.

Since the rollout of the vaccine began in mid-December of last year, Illinois providers have now administered 11,175,656 doses while IDPH also reported 5,208,410 residents are now deemed fully vaccinated.

Vaccine providers are now averaging 58,378 inoculations a day over the past week, according to IDPH data.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths while another 982 new cases of the disease were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 22,739 since the outbreak began, and 1,380,261 Illinois residents have now been infected with the respiratory disease.

Hospitals throughout Illinois reported treating 1,216 COVID-19 patients, the fewest since March 21. Of those hospitalized, 314 are in intensive care.