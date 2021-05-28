Democrats' second legislative map ignores suburban Republican concerns

State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, a Cicero Democrat, watches the vote tally Friday for House Resolution 359, which outlined the criteria Democrats used to draw new Illinois House districts. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register

When Democrats released their second proposed legislative map Thursday night, they said it addresses Republican concerns about incumbent legislators' being drawn into districts together.

However, that olive branch extended from one party to another did not appear to apply to suburban Republican incumbents.

The same seven suburban GOP House representatives who were drawn into districts together on the first map proposal remained drawn together on the second proposal, which appeared for debate on the House floor Friday as House Resolution 359.

In the second proposal: Republicans Keith Wheeler of Oswego and Dan Ugaste of Geneva both live in the 50th District; Palatine Republican Thomas Morrison and Lake Zurich Republican Chris Bos are still both in the 51st District; and Wheaton Republican Amy Grant and Bartlett Republican Seth Lewis both are in the 47th District.

Deanne Mazzochi, an Elmhurst Republican, was still drawn into the 46th District with Villa Park Democrat Deb Conroy.

Mazzochi raised concerns with how the map was drawn around Elmhurst and her current District 47. The proposed 45th District in the new map, which contains 87.55% of Mazzochi's old district, is stated in the resolution as being "drawn for political purposes to assist with increasing the political advantage for neighboring districts."

Mazzochi asked redistricting chair Lisa Hernandez, a Cicero Democrat who sponsored the resolution, what that statement meant. Hernandez responded, "I think that statement speaks for itself."

"You are splitting communities up, you are going across school district lines, you are going across county lines and all according to your resolution, to increase your political advantage ... that's shameful," Mazzochi said.

Democrats wrote in the resolution that they introduced a new map to address "Republican requests" about putting incumbents in districts together. Republicans said no requests were made to Democrats; rather, they only made public comments recognizing the incumbents were drawn together.

Plainfield Republican Mark Batinick asked Hernandez who requested what from her party. Hernandez said no one made requests, but Republicans did criticize the districts in the press.

"Noting reality is not request," Batinick said. "There is no evidence of a request. It's in the resolution the Republicans made a request. It didn't happen."

To view the House and Senate maps, visit https://ilhousedems.com/redistricting/ and www.ilsenateredistricting.com/proposed-legislative-map.