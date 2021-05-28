Chicago Dogs Rosemont home opener rescheduled to Saturday

The Chicago Dogs home opener Friday night in Rosemont has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday due to cold, rainy weather.

All fans with tickets to the Friday night game will be able to use them to get into the Saturday afternoon game at at Impact Field. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Separate tickets are required for the second game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Fans at both games will get a free Chicago Dogs branded mustard costume, and attendees of the first game will also receive a squeeze bottle of Vienna Yellow Mustard.

Vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the national anthem at the first game, and one lucky fan will be chosen to throw out the first pitch.

The Dogs, a member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, are scheduled to play 53 home games this summer. Impact Field is at 9850 Balmoral Ave.