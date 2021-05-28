Bartlett 4th of July Festival returning with bands, carnival, fireworks

Bartlett's 4th of July Festival -- including a carnival, bands, parade and bands -- is returning to the corner of South Stearns and South Bartlett roads July 2 to 4 after a year's absence due to the pandemic. Courtesy of Bartlett Fourth of July Committee, 2016

Bartlett's 4th of July Festival will be back this year after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, though some of the details of what protocols may still be necessary are being worked out as the region and state continue to recover.

"Everything is trending well," said Dave Barry, co-chair of the Bartlett 4th of July Committee. "Hopefully it won't be an issue at all."

The event will again include fireworks, a carnival, a parade, bands and food vendors as it runs from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4, near the Bartlett Community Center at 700 S. Bartlett Road near the corner of Stearns Road.

The festival was able to take advantage of the recent positive trend in COVID-19 metrics by staying prepared to proceed, Barry said.

"Back in January, we started making plans just to be on the safe side," he explained. "So when everything started to happen, our vendors were prepared."

The headliner bands will be 7th heaven from 8 to 11 p.m. July 2, Anthem from 8:30 to 11 p.m. July 3, and Modern Day Romeos from 8 to 11 p.m. July 4.

The fireworks are scheduled between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday in the middle of the 7th heaven performance.

"We're going to have fireworks and start it off with a bang," Barry said.

As is typical for the festival when Independence Day falls on a Sunday, the parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

The parade route follows Oak Avenue from North Avenue south to Railroad Avenue, Railroad Avenue from Oak Avenue to Main Street, Main from Railroad Avenue to South Bartlett Road, and Bartlett from Main Street to Stearns Road.

Other bands playing earlier each day are Smokin' Gunz on Friday; Johnny Russler & Beach Bums, AnuElusion and Bad Medicine on Saturday; and Fern the Funk, Sam Savage, Rick Lindy & Wild Ones and Voyage on Sunday.

Though word of the festival's return has only begun to circulate, Barry said he's already heard a lot of positive feedback from the community.

"They're happy to hear that there's some return to normalcy," he said.

Visit bartlett4thofjuly.com or facebook.com/Bartlett4thOfJuly for more details, updates and changes as the festival approaches.