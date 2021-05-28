Bail set at $1.5 million for suspect in Naperville shooting

Bail has been set at $1.5 million for an Aurora man charged with shooting a rival gang member several times in Naperville.

Giovanni Portillo, 30, of the 1300 block of Andover Drive, appeared Friday at a bond hearing before Judge James Orel, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and another count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the May 15 shooting on the 600 block of South Route 59,

Naperville police said the victim, Elijah Reyna, and another person were walking to dinner when they spotted Portillo watching them from a patio just south of the Shogun restaurant.

Authorities said Portillo pointed a 9 mm gun at the pair as they approached him, firing at least 10 rounds and striking Reyna several times in his lower torso and hand before fleeing.

Portillo was arrested without incident Tuesday.

"This dangerous crime involving a series of gunshots was rather unusual for the city of Naperville," Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said in a news release. "It was extremely fortunate no innocent bystanders were injured as a result of the criminal actions that day."

Portillo's next court appearance is June 21 before Judge Daniel Guerin.