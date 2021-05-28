Aurora ready to 'activate' when the state reaches Phase 5

Visitors get a look at an American alligator in the reptile house at Phillips Park Zoo in Aurora. The zoo plans to reopen June 13. It has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald file photo/June 2019

Aurora is gearing up for the second weekend in June.

That's when residents and visitors can get out and fully enjoy activities and attractions in Illinois' second-largest city after 15 months of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"We are on the brink of reopening the City of Lights," Mayor Richard Irvin said this week.

"Activate Aurora Weekend" will kick off at 11 a.m. June 11 with the grand opening of a new pedestrian bridge across the Fox River, from Wilder to RiverEdge parks.

Then at 9 a.m. June 12, there's a ceremony to open the 109th annual outdoor farmers market. And at 11 a.m. June 13, the Phillips Park Zoo -- which has been closed to visitors since March 2020 -- will reopen.

But it all depends on the state moving into Phase 5 of its pandemic plan, where everything can be open with no capacity restrictions. State officials have said June 11 is likely the day that will happen.

Irvin said moving to Phase 5 is contingent on the number of new cases, hospitalizations and mortality rates continuing to decline. He encouraged people to get COVID-19 vaccines to keep that going.

"If we want a joyful June and July and a safer summer, we must continue getting vaccinated," Irvin said.

A patron purchases peaches at the Aurora Farmers Market in summer 2020. The market returns June 12. - Photo courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Aurora had a farmers market last year, but organizers limited the number of people who could enter and prohibited people from eating on site.

The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in Water Street Square, located at Water Street and Downer Place. The market usually has at least two dozen produce and food vendors.

Phillips Park Zoo

The zoo is located in the 325-acre Phillips Park. The city-owned park also includes a golf course, which is already open. The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Park, which is co-owned by the Fox Valley Park District, plans to be open on Saturday and Sunday if it is warm enough, and then June 5 to Aug. 15.

Other events

Irvin said there will be two fireworks shows this year on July 4, so crowds won't be as congested as when the city had a single show. Meanwhile, the Fourth of July parade through the downtown will return.

The mayor noted that saying "Activate Aurora" reminded him of what the "Power Rangers" cartoon characters say when they get ready to use their powers together for good. He urged Aurorans to combine their powers, such as getting vaccinated.

"Let's keep up the fight for our family, for our friends, and for a fun summer that's on the horizon ... Let's activate Aurora."