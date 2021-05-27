Summer senior meals will be available in Kane County

Local state legislators are partnering with the Kane Senior Council to offer a summer senior meal distribution drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 21, July 12, Aug. 16, and Sept. 13, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave. Aurora.

The event is hosted by state representatives Barbara Hernandez (83rd District), Stephanie Kifowit (84th District) and Keith Wheeler (50th District).

Individuals 60 or older or veterans of all ages who reside in Kane County are eligible. Participants are not eligible if already enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program.

Those interested must call one of the legislator's offices to register by noon the Friday before the event. The phone numbers are: Kifowit, (630) 585-1308; Hernandez, (630) 270-1848; Wheeler, (630) 345-3464.

For information on the Kane Senior Council, call (630) 338-0999, email info@kaneseniorcouncil.org, or visit kaneseniorcouncil.com.