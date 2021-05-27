 

Summer senior meals will be available in Kane County

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/27/2021 2:21 PM

Local state legislators are partnering with the Kane Senior Council to offer a summer senior meal distribution drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, June 21, July 12, Aug. 16, and Sept. 13, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave. Aurora.

The event is hosted by state representatives Barbara Hernandez (83rd District), Stephanie Kifowit (84th District) and Keith Wheeler (50th District).

 

Individuals 60 or older or veterans of all ages who reside in Kane County are eligible. Participants are not eligible if already enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program.

Those interested must call one of the legislator's offices to register by noon the Friday before the event. The phone numbers are: Kifowit, (630) 585-1308; Hernandez, (630) 270-1848; Wheeler, (630) 345-3464.

For information on the Kane Senior Council, call (630) 338-0999, email info@kaneseniorcouncil.org, or visit kaneseniorcouncil.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 