 

State Senate sends 'sexting' measure to governor

  • Legislation sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would require public schools that teach sex education for grades 6-12 to include "age-appropriate" education on the impacts of "sexting," or sending or receiving sexually explicit images electronically.

By JERRY NOWICKI
Capitol News Illinois
Updated 5/27/2021 4:10 PM

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate on Thursday passed a measure requiring public schools to include the dangers of "sexting" in sex education coursework.

House Bill 24 requires public schools that teach sex education for grades 6-12 to include "age-appropriate" education on the impacts of "sexting," or sending or receiving sexually explicit images electronically.

 

That education would include the discussion of "the possible long-term legal, social, academic, and other consequences that may result from possessing sexual content." The measure applies to school districts that already teach sex education.

"Students need to be aware of the dangers and consequences of sending and sharing sexually explicit messages online," Sen. Steve Stadelman, a Rockford Democrat, said during brief Senate floor debate.

Stadelman sponsored the bill in the Senate, while Rep. Maurice West, another Rockford Democrat, carried it in the House.

The measure passed 42-12 in the Senate. It passed the House on April 15 with an 115-0 vote, meaning it needs only a signature from the governor to become law.

