Legislation would lift benefit ban for those with drug convictions

The Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 88, which would provide that a conviction for a drug crime would not make an Illinoisan ineligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits.

The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program provides temporary financial assistance for pregnant women and families with one or more dependent children, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, a Chicago Democrat, said during floor debate the bill aims to end "punishment of people who have served their time."

"We know that individuals re-entering the community have a difficult time finding housing, employment and educational opportunities," Van Pelt said. "This drug felony ban is yet another barrier to reunite families."

Van Pelt called the ban an "antiquated, racist policy" that is "directly linked to the failed war on drugs."

But Sen. Dave Syverson, a Rockford, said it was a "frustration" for Republicans that the lifting of the ban would also apply to drug dealers, not just to those convicted of using or possessing drugs or other such offenses.

Van Pelt responded that "murderers, arsonists, rapists, they can all come back and get public aid, food stamps and everything," under current law, but drug users cannot.

"A drug abuser or drug user is a victimless crime, and in many times people are sick, and that's the reason why they get into drugs," she said.

The measure passed 37-15. It already passed the House 67-41, so it needs only a signature from the governor to become law as well.