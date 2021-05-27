COVID-19 update: 63,717 more shots, 891 new cases, 42 more deaths

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, January 2021A total 11,113,382 shots have been administered across Illinois and 5,175,214 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 891 Thursday with 42 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Federal data shows 66% of adult Illinoisans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and nearly 50% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 63,717 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 67,485.

So far, 11,113,382 shots have been administered across Illinois and 5,175,214 people -- 40.6% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,316 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity dropped to a record low 1.9%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,379,279 and 22,718 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 67,705 virus tests in the last 24 hours.