Bernie Lincicome to join Daily Herald sports pages

To our readers:

We are excited to announce that Bernie Lincicome is joining the Daily Herald stable of sports columnists.

Lincicome, the premier sports columnist for the Rocky Mountain News before it folded, and before that for the Chicago Tribune for 17 years, will appear Sundays beginning this weekend.

He's not just a legend in sports journalism. He's also one of our personal favorites, and we're delighted to have him.

Few writers possess Lincicome's graceful eloquence. And few can bring a smile to a sports fan's face with his irreverent wit and his sharp criticism.

He has the ability to leave an unjustified ego gasping with a single sly metaphor.

But Lincicome brings more than artistic style to his columns. He's an expert on Chicago-area sports, and his columns provide insights that add to a sports fan's appreciation of the games.

A resident of the suburbs, he's been back in the Chicago area for 10 years and wrote frequently for the Tribune during that time.

In addition to the Tribune and the Rocky Mountain News, he began his career with the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel.

We hope you enjoy his work.

As always, thank you for reading.

-- John Lampinen, Editor

-- Mike Smith, Sports Editor