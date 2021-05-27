As demand drops, some COVID-19 vaccination mass sites are closing

Several mass vaccination sites that opened this winter offering hope and drawing thousands of people amid a deadly surge in the COVID-19 pandemic are closing as demand tapers down.

Today, Cook County Health will close locations in Tinley Park, South Holland and River Grove and consolidate them with locations in Forest Park, Des Plaines and Matteson.

On June 14, the Lake County Health Department will close its largest site at the fairgrounds in Grayslake.

"Two thirds of Illinois residents have received their first dose of this lifesaving vaccine, and we are moving forward with a granular focus on making vaccines as comfortable, convenient, and accessible as possible," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

"That's why we're bringing vaccine to more and more doctor's offices, pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and even directly into the community through mobile clinics that visit workplaces, neighborhood organizations, nonprofits and religious groups."

Lake County will be shifting its efforts to a "hyperlocal focus," health department executive director Mark Pfister said. "This includes our Lake County Health Department Community Health Centers, in doctor's offices across the county, and at local vaccination events, bringing the vaccine via mobile units and pop-up events in neighborhoods, faith communities, and even businesses to reach people where it is most convenient for them."

Nationwide, 11.4% of people 18 and older are hesitant about getting vaccinated, U.S. Census/Centers for Disease Control data shows.

In Illinois, that number is 8.4%.

Over 50% of Illinoisans surveyed were worried about side effects, 39% don't trust COVID-19 vaccinations and 38% wanted to wait and see if the shots were safe, the government reported.

Cook County is targeting 32 communities that raise concerns about high rates of COVID-19 and low rates of vaccinations and plans to deploy resources to get shots into arms. Berkeley, Franklin Park, Harwood Heights, Norridge and Northlake are among those on the list.

In DuPage County the mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds in Wheaton will remain open.

Kane County is "scaling back on dates and hours, but have not announced any sites closing as of now," health department spokeswoman Susan Stack said.