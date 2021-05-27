Arlington Heights Memorial Day events honor fallen heroes
Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and remembering our nation's fallen heroes. This year, the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights is honoring the memory of the 58 men from Arlington Heights who died while serving their country.
During past Memorial Days, the village hosted a parade of about 3,000 marchers with 5,000 to 8,000 viewers. The Memorial Day Ceremony at Memorial Park has been attended by approximately 1,500 people.
Event organizers decided that even with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, gatherings of this magnitude would be not wise. So the committee distributed signs to be displayed throughout the community, created a Memorial Day Ceremony video -- which can be viewed at youtu.be/H4AqEndgyV4 and on village of Arlington Heights cable channels (Comcast 17, WOW 9, U-verse 99) -- and will hold a Memorial Day Drive By Salute.
Residents may drive by Memorial Park, Chestnut and Fremont, in Arlington Heights from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 31. Follow the route south on Chestnut Avenue from Euclid Avenue.
For details, visit vah.com/our_community/WhatsNew/memorial_day_2021, call Greg Padovani at (847) 392-9113 or email greg.padovani@gmail.com.
Below are the names of Arlington Heights' fallen heroes from the Civil War to Afghanistan.
Civil War
Jacob Sigwalt
Walter J. Kennicott
Spanish-American War
George R. Bray
World War I
Theodore Heimsoth
David H. Hodges
World War II
Richard J. Adam
E.J. Anderson Jr.
Morris Baugh
Norman W. Beese
Albert Behrens
Wilbert Behrens
Lester Bennett
Franklin Bublitz
August B. Buncik
Adolph Busse Jr.
Edward G. Dearie
John J. Deutsch
Harry Freyermuth
Robert R. Gardner
Wilbert Gieseke
David Goodlet
George F. Grossi
John B. Hatch
Warren J. Henken
James H. Kellogg
Howard P. Kreher
Richard F. Lacina
Theodore H. Meyer
Douglas Milligan
John Joachim Nickol
Arthur Niebuhr
Raymond C. Peters
Paul Edward Pingel
Eugene M. Potter
C. W. Samulovitsch
Lyle F. Schane
Anthony Scolaro
James C. Scott
Maurie Sheahan
Joseph J. Syoen
Warren Umbright
Paul W. Wood Jr.
Korean War
Frank E. Bloomenshine
John P. Martin Jr.
Vietnam War
Robert E. Bardach
Donald A. Clarbour
Robert F. Conti
Harry L. Craig
William C. Dabbert
Sammy H. Hartzell
Scott N. Jacobson
Daniel R. Schueren
Douglas D. Vaughan
Operation Desert Shield
Bradley R. Schuldt
Operation Iraqi Freedom
Paul R. Syverson
Andrew K. Stern
William R. Newgard
Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan
James Bray Stack