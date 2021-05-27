Arlington Heights Memorial Day events honor fallen heroes

The Eternal Flame at Memorial Park in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights

Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and remembering our nation's fallen heroes. This year, the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights is honoring the memory of the 58 men from Arlington Heights who died while serving their country.

During past Memorial Days, the village hosted a parade of about 3,000 marchers with 5,000 to 8,000 viewers. The Memorial Day Ceremony at Memorial Park has been attended by approximately 1,500 people.

Event organizers decided that even with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, gatherings of this magnitude would be not wise. So the committee distributed signs to be displayed throughout the community, created a Memorial Day Ceremony video -- which can be viewed at youtu.be/H4AqEndgyV4 and on village of Arlington Heights cable channels (Comcast 17, WOW 9, U-verse 99) -- and will hold a Memorial Day Drive By Salute.

Residents may drive by Memorial Park, Chestnut and Fremont, in Arlington Heights from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 31. Follow the route south on Chestnut Avenue from Euclid Avenue.

For details, visit vah.com/our_community/WhatsNew/memorial_day_2021, call Greg Padovani at (847) 392-9113 or email greg.padovani@gmail.com.

Below are the names of Arlington Heights' fallen heroes from the Civil War to Afghanistan.

Civil War

Jacob Sigwalt

Walter J. Kennicott

Spanish-American War

George R. Bray

World War I

Theodore Heimsoth

David H. Hodges

World War II

Richard J. Adam

E.J. Anderson Jr.

Morris Baugh

Norman W. Beese

Albert Behrens

Wilbert Behrens

Lester Bennett

Franklin Bublitz

August B. Buncik

Adolph Busse Jr.

Edward G. Dearie

John J. Deutsch

Harry Freyermuth

Robert R. Gardner

Wilbert Gieseke

David Goodlet

George F. Grossi

John B. Hatch

Warren J. Henken

James H. Kellogg

Howard P. Kreher

Richard F. Lacina

Theodore H. Meyer

Douglas Milligan

John Joachim Nickol

Arthur Niebuhr

Raymond C. Peters

Paul Edward Pingel

Eugene M. Potter

C. W. Samulovitsch

Lyle F. Schane

Anthony Scolaro

James C. Scott

Maurie Sheahan

Joseph J. Syoen

Warren Umbright

Paul W. Wood Jr.

Korean War

Frank E. Bloomenshine

John P. Martin Jr.

Vietnam War

Robert E. Bardach

Donald A. Clarbour

Robert F. Conti

Harry L. Craig

William C. Dabbert

Sammy H. Hartzell

Scott N. Jacobson

Daniel R. Schueren

Douglas D. Vaughan

Operation Desert Shield

Bradley R. Schuldt

Operation Iraqi Freedom

Paul R. Syverson

Andrew K. Stern

William R. Newgard

Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan

James Bray Stack