Worker dies in fall at Antioch warehouse

Daily Herald report
A 66-year-old Waukegan man died Tuesday evening after falling 20 feet from a lift in an Antioch warehouse, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Jose Perez-Rodriguez was critically injured in the fall at Handi-foil Corporation, off Route 173 west of Crawford Road in Antioch, according to the coroner.

 

According to a news release, the Antioch Fire Department responded to the business at 6:37 p.m. for a call about an employee who was injured in a fall.

Perez-Rodriguez died in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the coroner's office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the fall, officials said.

The coroner's office and Antioch police are investigating.

