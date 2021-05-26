Worker dies in fall at Antioch warehouse
Updated 5/26/2021 4:21 PM
A 66-year-old Waukegan man died Tuesday evening after falling 20 feet from a lift in an Antioch warehouse, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Jose Perez-Rodriguez was critically injured in the fall at Handi-foil Corporation, off Route 173 west of Crawford Road in Antioch, according to the coroner.
According to a news release, the Antioch Fire Department responded to the business at 6:37 p.m. for a call about an employee who was injured in a fall.
Perez-Rodriguez died in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the coroner's office. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the fall, officials said.
The coroner's office and Antioch police are investigating.
