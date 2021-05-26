Sugar Grove Corn Boil canceled for this year
Updated 5/26/2021 11:22 AM
This year's Sugar Grove Corn Boil has been canceled because of problems getting sponsors, having to come up with a COVID-19 safety plan, an insufficient number of volunteers and increased insurance costs.
Sugar Grove Corn Boil President Chris Freeman announced the cancellation Tuesday night on Facebook. Insurance costs increased due to insurers' concerns about public events during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.
