Images: High school graduation ceremonies from Schaumburg, St. Charles East and North, Montini, Conant, Fremd, Rosary, Batavia, Marmion Academy and Timothy Christian.
Class of 2021
Updated 5/26/2021 10:04 PM
High school seniors participated in graduation ceremonies this week including Schaumburg, St. Charles East and North, Montini, Conant, Fremd, Batavia, Rosary, Marmion Academy and Timothy Christian.
Montini Catholic High School senior Max Kasallis walks with fellow classmates during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School salutatorian Heather Sledzinski gives thumbs up during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Maddie McDowell is congratulated during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Cal Doucet gets a kiss from his mother, Melissa, during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School seniors Devyn Church, Kayla Chrapkowski and Frankie Gabriel during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
St. Charles East graduates Earl Starnes and Nicole Forde pose for a photo before the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles East graduate Callie Brady puts on her cap before the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles East Senior Class President Emily Quid addresses her class during the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles East faculty enter Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium for the school's 2021 commencement ceremony in DeKalb on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles East graduates assemble on the field at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium for their 2021 commencement ceremony in DeKalb on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles North graduate Amy Mack adjusts the cap of classmate Trevor Larsen before the school's commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles North graduates throw their caps in the air following the school's commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles North graduate Madeline Tiedt holds up her diploma to show her family during the school's commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles North senior Grace Wallace addresses fellow classmates during the commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles North High School graduates assemble on the field of Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium for their commencement ceremony on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
St. Charles North graduates pose for photos before their commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Timothy Christian High School held it graduation ceremony on Friday, May 21 at Christ Church of Oak Brook.
Courtesy of Timothy Christian
Rosary held its annual Candle Rose Honors Convocation on May 18 at the school and its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at St. Peter Church in Geneva on May 19. Catherine Whittier, Alex Trocchio, Evelyn Zielinski, Meghan Gregory, Maria Saucedo, Julia Beltz and accompanist Mary Hendrian perform "Daughter of God," Rosary's unofficial anthem, at the graduation.
Courtesy of Rosary High School
Rosary High School Candle Rose Ceremony where members of the Junior class offer a rose symbolizing a new journey to a graduating senior in exchange for a lighted candle. Catherine Gallagher presents a rose to graduating senior Maria Saucedo at the Aurora school.
Courtesy of Rosary High School
Rosary held its annual Candle Rose Honors Convocation on May 18 at the school and its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at St. Peter Church in Geneva on May 19. Seniors Maya Figueras and Karla Tellez are all smiles during the ceremony.
Courtesy of Rosary High School
Rosary High School seniors Julia Gaugel and Anna Garrison show their diplomas at St. Peter Church in Geneva on May 19.
Courtesy of Rosary High School
Rosary High School graduating seniors Molly Lentz, Isabella Casanovas, Rachel Piscoran, Sarah Shoaff, and Emily Lentz in front of St. Peter Church.
Courtesy of Rosary High School
Graduates and their families gather in Marmion Academy's Regole Field House for the 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Graduates and their families gather in Marmion Academy's Regole Field House for the 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Graduates Brady Everett, Joseph Lagman, Kent Waller and their families gathered in Marmion Academy's Regole Field House for the 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Graduate Corey Crowder and his mom gathered in Marmion Academy's Regole Field House for the 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Co-valedictorian Nick Coffman speaks during Marmion Academy's 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Co-valedictorian Michael Rauch speaks during Marmion Academy's 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Graduates and their families gather in Marmion Academy's Regole Field House for the 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Jordan Reed receives his diploma at Marmion Academy's 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Matthew Welch gets his diploma during Marmion Academy's 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23 in Aurora.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
Marmion Academy 2021 graduate Nathaniel Gelsomino is heading to West Point.
Courtesy of Marmion Academy
From left, Batavia High School graduates Nicole Lubben, Sophie Hagen, Sofia Pepping and Evelyn Moss wave to their family and friends before the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduates toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Benjamin Simpson crosses the stage during the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Caroline Thomas addresses her fellow graduates during the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduate Preston Williams spent over 10 hours adding Bulldog and University of Michigan bling to her cap for the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Family and friends gather for the Batavia High School 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduates assemble for the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduates Ashley Whelpley and Caley Mapes hug before the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Batavia High School graduates Azha Robinson (left) and Jayda Lewis pose for a photo before the school's 2021 commencement ceremony at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media
Montini Catholic High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School valedictorian Nora Sypkens talks during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Ayaan Dhir receives his diploma during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School principal Kevin Beirne addresses the graduates during the commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Natalie Scalamera receives her diploma during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Demond Butcher waves during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Camilla Jefferson shows off her diploma at the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
Montini Catholic High School senior Caleb Brown is congratulated during the graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School
