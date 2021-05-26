Former Madigan chief of staff indicted

A federal grand jury has indicted Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan, on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges.

The feds say Mapes, 66, was granted immunity March 24 to testify before a grand jury in connection with the feds' bribery investigation of ComEd. Mapes testified March 31 and is alleged to have made false statements about a consultant's relationship with Madigan from 2017 to 2019.

The new charges against Mapes are the latest bombshell to drop in the ongoing investigation that has drawn increasingly close to Madigan.

