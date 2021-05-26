COVID-19 update: 59,494 more shots, 27 more deaths, 1,139 new cases

State health officials today announced 59,494 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of vaccine inoculations statewide to 11,049,665, while 5,143,545 are now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported another 27 COVID-19 deaths as well as 1,139 new cases of the respiratory disease.

Since outset of the pandemic, 22,676 Illinois residents have died from the virus and 1,378,388 have been infected, state records show.

Hospitalizations from the disease continue to decline.

Hospitals around the state reported treating 1,395 patients Tuesday, 351 of whom are in intensive care.

The statewide seven-day case positivity rate is at 2%, another all-time low for the state.

The case positivity rate is the percentage of new cases emerging from a batch of test results and allows health officials to monitor the level of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.