2 charged with murder in Aurora shooting

Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night in Aurora, authorities said.

Charges were filed Wednesday against Fidel Bello and Cesar Ponce. Both appeared in a bail hearing Wednesday morning, according to the Kane County Circuit Court clerk's website. It does not indicate what, if any, bail was set.

The court record indicates both were born in 2003, but does not give their exact birth dates.

Police said Monday night they were investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue.

Aurora police say they will release more information this afternoon.