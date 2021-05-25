Media literacy bill sent to governor

The state Senate on Tuesday approved House Bill 234, which would require public high schools in the state to offer instruction in how to understand and evaluate news and social media as part of their computer literacy courses.

Sen. Karina Villa, a West Chicago Democrat, sponsored the bill in the Senate. It now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The requirement would begin in the 2022-23 school year and would include instruction on accessing information across various platforms; analyzing and evaluating media messages; creating their own media messages; and social responsibility and civics.

There was no debate on the measure Tuesday as it passed 42-15. It passed the House on April 20 on a 68-44 vote.