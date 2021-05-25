Emergency work on Stearns School Road in Gurnee completed

The section of Stearns School Road in Gurnee that collapsed in March has been repaired, officials said this week. courtesy of Lake County

A section of Stearns School Road in Gurnee, which had been closed for weeks following a culvert collapse, has been repaired earlier than expected, county officials announced.

Stearns School Road, usually one of the busiest roads in the village, was closed from Hutchins Road to North Mill Creek Drive on March 25 when officials discovered the culvert beneath the road was in bad shape. The culvert collapsed days later.

The work to replace the collapsed section of road began around May 11 and was expected to continue for three to four weeks. It was completed early, and the section of road opened on Monday.

The section is less than two miles west of the Stearns School Road bridge, which is closed as part of a separate project to replace it with a wider structure that will accommodate three lanes of vehicle traffic over the Tri-State Tollway, feature 4-foot-wide shoulders and have paths for pedestrians and bicyclists on both sides.