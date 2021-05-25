 

COVID-19 update: Case positivity rate drops to lowest point ever

  • Illinois Department of Public Health records show that 75% of all residents 65 and older in Illinois are now fully vaccinated, while 80% have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated 5/25/2021 12:30 PM

At just 2.11%, the statewide seven-day COVID-19 case positivity rate is at the lowest point ever during the course of the pandemic.

In mid-March, the rate dipped as low as 2.14%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

 

At that time, the state was averaging 1,511 new cases a day for over the course of the week and 70,568 daily test results during the same time period.

Now, the state is averaging 1,220 new cases daily for the week and 57,737 tests results each day.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases from a batch of tests and allows health officials to monitor the level of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

State health officials also reported today that 49,402 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the state over the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 10,990,171.

The IDPH records now show 40.1% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 808 new cases of the respiratory disease.

It's the first time since mid-July 2020 the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases three days in a row.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 22,650 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and 1,377,249 have been infected, according to state figures.

Illinois hospitals are treating 1,419 COVID-19 patients, 350 of whom are in intensive care beds, IDPH records show.

