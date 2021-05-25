Charges filed after Palatine dog attack

A Palatine resident and a Rolling Meadows resident are being held responsible for Monday's dog attack in Palatine, authorities said.

Julia Paulino, 32, of Rolling Meadows was walking a pit bull mix and an Akita mix that belong to a relative when they attacked two smaller dogs around 6:50 p.m. on the 200 block of West Washington Street in Palatine, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Palatine Police Department.

One dog died from its injuries, while the second dog is expected to fully recover. The owners of the smaller dogs also were bitten while trying to defend their pets.

The owner of the dogs that attacked, 22-year-old Meleina Teodoro of Palatine, was cited for 13 ordinance violations, including dogs running at large, biting of persons and biting of other animals, the news release said.

Paulino was charged with four counts of reckless conduct for failing to secure the dogs on a proper collar, according to the news release.

Teodoro must appear for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. June 3 at the Palatine Police Department. Paulino was released on her own recognizance with a July 1 court date in Rolling Meadows.

The dogs that attacked were taken into custody for observation overnight at Golf Rose Animal Hospital in Schaumburg, according to the news release.