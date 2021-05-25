Aurora man charged with accidental shooting of girlfriend

An Aurora man has been charged with accidentally shooting his girlfriend.

Rasheed Bailey, 19, of the 800 block of North Lake Street (Route 31), is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Aurora police.

Police were called to his apartment shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. They found a 19-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her buttocks. She is in stable condition at an undisclosed trauma center hospital.

A 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an unloaded ammunition magazine were found nearby. Police say it appears Bailey mishandled the gun and that the shooting appears unintentional.

Bailey is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.