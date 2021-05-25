 

Aurora man charged with accidental shooting of girlfriend

  • Rasheed Bailey

    Rasheed Bailey

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/25/2021 12:22 PM

An Aurora man has been charged with accidentally shooting his girlfriend.

Rasheed Bailey, 19, of the 800 block of North Lake Street (Route 31), is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Aurora police.

 

Police were called to his apartment shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. They found a 19-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her buttocks. She is in stable condition at an undisclosed trauma center hospital.

A 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an unloaded ammunition magazine were found nearby. Police say it appears Bailey mishandled the gun and that the shooting appears unintentional.

Bailey is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Aurora police investigating shooting that injured one person
Related Article
Aurora police investigating shooting that injured one person
 
Aurora shooting under investigation
Related Article
Aurora shooting under investigation
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 