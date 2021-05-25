Arlington Heights police try to identify burglary suspect
Updated 5/25/2021 4:10 PM
Arlington Heights police have released images of a person they're trying to identify in a suspected burglary.
Police say the suspect stole credit and debit cards from a locker at LA Fitness, 345 E. Palatine Road, about 4:15 p.m. May 19. He then used them at two stores in the same Town & Country Shopping Center: Best Buy, 615 E. Palatine Road, and Dick's Sporting Goods, 401 E. Palatine Road, authorities said.
No vehicle associated with the suspect was seen on video surveillance.
Anyone with information should Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.