Police: Woman with weapon shot, killed by Villa Park officer

A 25-year-old Villa Park woman was shot and killed by police early Monday after calling 911 to report that someone was walking around outside with a gun, Villa Park police said.

Haven A. Bailey was shot shortly after 2 a.m. near where she lived on the 200 block of East Kenilworth Avenue.

The shooting happened after police arrived to find a person -- later identified as Bailey -- walking "directly toward them while armed with a handgun," officials said.

Officers told Bailey to drop the gun several times. When she refused to drop the gun, an officer, "in fear for his life," shot her four times, police said.

After the shooting, officers immediately began life-saving measures. Bailey was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where she later died of her injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Bailey was carrying was a black pellet gun made to look like a Sig Sauer 1911 pistol, according to police.

Police believe Bailey -- who is white -- made the initial 911 call at 2:06 a.m. to report a person with a gun in the street.

The public integrity unit of the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is investigating the case. The results of that investigation will be reviewed by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.