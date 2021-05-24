Pit bull and Akita mixes attack two other dogs in Palatine, killing one

Two people were bitten and one dog was killed in a dog attack Monday evening in Palatine.

Officers responded about 6:50 p.m. to the 200 block of West Washington Street, according to a news release from the Palatine Police Department. The preliminary investigation shows a woman was walking a pit bull mix and an Akita mix on leashes when they crossed paths with a woman walking a small white dog on a leash.

The pit bull and Akita both escaped their handler and attacked the smaller dog. The smaller dog's owner was bitten as she attempted to shield it from the attack.

After the female owner was able to get to safety, the pit bull and Akita saw another small white dog being walked by a man. The two dogs then attacked that dog and bit the owner as he tried to defend his pet.

They eventually got control of the pit bull and Akita and turned them over to the woman who was walking them.

Both bite victims were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The first small dog succumbed to its injuries. The second dog has been treated its wounds.

The Palatine Police Department's animal warden is investigating.