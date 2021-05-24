Naperville memorial service to honor fallen firefighters

The Naperville Fire Department will honor fallen firefighters Thursday night with a memorial service at the city's new "Ladder of Light" sculpture.

The ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. at 1072 W. Jefferson Ave. in remembrance of the four members of the fire department who died in the line of duty: Lt. Richard Rechenmacher, engineer Jerry Herring and firefighter Bernard Petrowski were killed in a fire truck crash 50 years ago, and Lt. G.S. Winckler died during a training exercise several years later.

The "Ladder of Light" memorial, created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn and dedicated last December, depicts a firefighter climbing a ladder that is visible only at night, when beams of light shine from beneath the base. The sculpture is the 51st piece of public art sponsored by the Century Walk Corp.