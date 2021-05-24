 

Lake Zurich's Paulus Park Beach set to open Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/24/2021 1:57 PM

Lake Zurich's Paulus Park Beach is set to open for the summer on Saturday, May 29, with a number of changes to last year's restricted season.

The beach is slated to remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 6, while Breezewald Beach is scheduled to open June 1 and close Aug. 8.

 

Capacity remains limited, and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Village officials say they will continually adjust to guidelines and best practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Daily beach opening times vary and are weather dependent. For updates on their status, visit lakezurich.org/368/Beach-Sprayground-Status.

For information about beach fees and regulations, visit lakezurich.org/482/Beaches-Fees.

