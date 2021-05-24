Flint Creek offers reward for info about shooting of sandhill crane

This sandhill crane was shot in Lake Villa on Saturday and later died from its injuries. Courtesy of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation is offering a cash reward for information about the shooting of a sandhill crane early Saturday.

The Barrington-based nonprofit is offering $2,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who shot the crane in the area of the Sun Lake Forest Preserve in Lake Villa. The crane later died from its injuries.

The reward money was given by an anonymous donor to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Anyone with information should call (877) 236-7529.