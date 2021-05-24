Feder: Brandon Pope to lead Chicago's Black journalists association

Brandon Pope, a reporter for Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting, has been elected president of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

He succeeds Maudlyne Ihejerika, who stepped down after two terms.

Saying he was "honored to lead this outstanding chapter," Pope added: "When I started the student chapter [of NABJ] at Ball State, we took a few field trips to Chicago. But I never fathomed I would be representing and fighting for the city's Black journalists. I don't take the responsibility lightly. Scholarship, mentorship and training are the hallmarks of our organization. Let's get to work."

Pope previously was a reporter and weekend news anchor at WBND, the ABC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana.

